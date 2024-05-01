Chamberlain presents petition supporting Infected Blood Scandal Victims
The Infected Blood Inquiry was set up in 2017 to investigate the circumstances that lead to thousands of UK patients contracting HIV, hepatitis viruses, or both, from contaminated blood or blood products, primarily during the 1970s and 1980s.
It is estimated that 26,800 people were infected with Hepatitis C through blood transfusions between 1970 and 1991, with an estimated 1,820 deaths as of 2019 related to Hepatitis C.
The Inquiry published final recommendations on compensation on 5 April 2023. The report made 18 detailed recommendations on who should receive compensation and how it should be delivered and stated that interim compensation payments should be extended to bereaved parents and children.
Chamberlain presented the petition to Parliament on the 30th April on behalf of constituents, calling on the Government to implement the recommendations without delay.
Ms Chamberlain said: “The victims of this scandal deserve rapid compensation. They have already waited for long enough and suffered the devastating consequences of this treatment disaster.
“I hope this petition will help urge the Government to follow the recommendation of compensation so that those impacted can begin to see some semblance of justice.”