Chamberlain presents petition supporting Infected Blood Scandal Victims

Wendy Chamberlain MP for North East Fife presented a petition supporting compensation for those impacted by the Infected Blood Scandal.
By Claudia MalallahContributor
Published 1st May 2024, 14:59 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The Infected Blood Inquiry was set up in 2017 to investigate the circumstances that lead to thousands of UK patients contracting HIV, hepatitis viruses, or both, from contaminated blood or blood products, primarily during the 1970s and 1980s.

It is estimated that 26,800 people were infected with Hepatitis C through blood transfusions between 1970 and 1991, with an estimated 1,820 deaths as of 2019 related to Hepatitis C.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Inquiry published final recommendations on compensation on 5 April 2023. The report made 18 detailed recommendations on who should receive compensation and how it should be delivered and stated that interim compensation payments should be extended to bereaved parents and children.

Chamberlain presents petition in Parliament.Chamberlain presents petition in Parliament.
Chamberlain presents petition in Parliament.

Chamberlain presented the petition to Parliament on the 30th April on behalf of constituents, calling on the Government to implement the recommendations without delay.

Ms Chamberlain said: “The victims of this scandal deserve rapid compensation. They have already waited for long enough and suffered the devastating consequences of this treatment disaster.

“I hope this petition will help urge the Government to follow the recommendation of compensation so that those impacted can begin to see some semblance of justice.”

Related topics:Wendy ChamberlainNorth East FifeGovernmentParliament