Chamberlain raises impact of Strategic Defence Review on military families

Wendy Chamberlain, MP for North East Fife, has asked the Defence Secretary about the impact the Strategic Defence Review will have on military families across the UK.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Strategic Defence Review was laid out by the Government on June 2 and entails an increase in defence spending to 2.5% of GDP by 2027 and 3% in the next Parliament.

During the Statement, Ms Chamberlain said:“It was right that the Secretary of State recognised the military communities that serve across the UK. And it’s also right that we recognise the communities that support them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Strategic Defence Review recommendations that the Government has accepted will have a direct impact on communities across the UK.

Wendy Chamberlain MP speaking during the Statement on the Strategic Defence Review.

“So can I ask the Secretary of State, when will we know, so that communities such as Leuchars, in my own constituency of North East Fife, are aware of the implications of the defence review.

“And so that we are thinking of things such as education, transport, health and other infrastructure too?"

John Healy, the Secretary of State for Defence, responded: “Well, from today, the armed forces communities, including in her constituency, well be able to read the report for themselves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They will be able to draw the implications for them and their families for themselves.”

Commenting after the exchange, Ms Chamberlain said: “I’m really disappointed in the Secretary of State’s answer, it shows that no impact assessment has been made in regard to how this review will impact military communities.

“His suggestion to my constituents to ‘infer the implications for themselves’ shows a complete lack of consideration for how these changes will impact people’s daily lives.”

Following the exchange, Ms Chamberlain wrote to the Secretary of Defence seeking clarification on:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What initial assessment has been carried out as to the impact of the footprint of armed forces within Scotland, particularly at Leuchars base.

When will information be published as to future changes to the size of military presence at our bases.

What consultation and collaboration will be carried out with local authorities and the Scottish Government in advance of the footprint of bases increasing, to ensure that local services can meet increased demand.

She commented: “I hope that the response to my letter will provide the clarity I was asking for on behalf of my constituents so that Local Authorities and other local service providers can prepare for the impact on the local services where troops and their families are placed.”