Chamberlain responds to defence spending increase

Wendy Chamberlain, MP for North East Fife, has responded to the Prime Minister’s announcement of the UK’s defence bill rising to 2.5% of GDP by 2027.

In a statement on defence, the Prime Minister today stated that the UK’s defence spending will rise to 2.5% of GDP by 2027, and 3% in the next Parliament. The statement comes ahead of the Prime Minister’s visit to the US, and amid rising global tension.

Despite the arising pressures and unfolding humanitarian crises, in the Government’s Autumn Budget, it was announced that the Official Development Assistance (ODA) budget would be cut from 0.58% of GNI in 2023-24 to 0.5% of GNI for 2024-25 and 2025-26. Today they announced a further cut to just 0.3%.

Responding to the statement, Wendy Chamberlain MP said: “The Liberal Democrats fully support raising defence spending to 2.5% of GDP as a minimum, as quickly as possible.

“Given the threat to our security posed by Putin and Trump, the Government must go further and bring all parties together to agree an increase to 3% of GDP as soon as possible.

"By cosying up to Putin, Donald Trump is threatening to betray not only our Ukrainian allies, but the British people and the whole of Europe too. Now it is up to the UK to stand up and lead in Europe, for the safety and security of us all.

"I’m extremely disappointed to see that the Government propose to make these changes by cutting the amount of international aid that we can send to those who desperately need it.

“It damages the UK's soft power and leaves an international aid vacuum that Russia and China will look to fill.”