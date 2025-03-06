Chamberlain welcomes protection of Scotch Whisky industry

Wendy Chamberlain, MP for North East Fife, has welcomed the UK Government’s reassurance that it will not be altering the definition of Single Malt Whisky, following a bid made by the English Whisky Guild for geographical indication.

The English Whisky Guild’s application previously requested the recognition of a category of English Single Malt which would not require malted barley grain to be mashed, fermented, distilled and matured in only one single distillery. This would have altered the traditional definition of what it means for whisky to be classified as 'Single Malt'.

Research by the Scotch Whisky Association reveals that global export figures show the value of Scotch exports topped £5.6bn in 2023, by exporting 1.35bn 70cl bottles of Scotch Whisky, equating to 43 per second. This makes Scotch whisky one of the UK’s greatest exports by value, with a renowned reputation worldwide.

The reputation and high quality of this product comes from the unique production process which does include mashing, fermenting, distilling and maturing malted barley grain in a single distillery.

This alteration of the definition sparked concern that this application would devalue the single malt market and damage the valuable reputation of Scotch Whisky by opening the market up to cheaper, lower quality products.

In light of this threat to the industry, the Liberal Democrats tabled a parliamentary motion calling for the protection of the Scottish Single Malt Whisky category and wrote to the Secretary of State for the Department of Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA) requesting the UK Government intervene in this matter.

In response, the Chief Secretary to the Treasury Darren Jones said he had spoken to Ministers from DEFRA to confirm that the definition of single malt whisky would not be “watered down”.

Although this is very much welcomed, Chamberlain asked the Secretary of State for Scotland why this was able to happen in the first place.

Speaking in the Chamber, she said: “I was very pleased to heat at the Despatch Box yesterday that EFRA are not moving forward with their consultation in relation to single malt.

“But can the Secretary of State explain why we were in this position in the first place?”

Commenting later, Chamberlain said: “I am delighted that sense has prevailed. The UK Government has done well to ensure that one of its most successful exports, by value, is not undermined. This would not have served Scotland, nor the rest of the UK.

“The reputation of a Scottish Single Malt Whisky is famous worldwide - and a source of great pride for Scots.

“What’s more, I know that in my constituency of North East Fife, great distilleries such as Lindores Abbey are extremely valuable local employers. I was not going to stand idly by whilst a bid to maximise profits threatened the livelihood of so in North East Fife.