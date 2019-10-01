Claire Baker MSP speaks at pensioners’ rally

Marking UN International Day of Older Persons 2019, MSP for Mid Scotland and Fife Claire Baker this morning spoke at the Scottish Pensioners’ Forum (SPF) demonstration outside the Scottish Parliament.

The SPF, with members and affiliates, were calling for MSPs to recognise the contribution and dedication older people have made, and continue to make, within society and their continued work with all ages on areas of common interest.

MSP for Mid Scotland and Fife Claire Baker said: “I was delighted to join demonstrators from the Scottish Pensioners’ Forum, WASPI and unions at the Parliament today as they sought to highlight their ongoing campaign for engagement with MSPs.

“We must ensure that public policy and welfare rights reflect the role of older people and their contribution to society.

“The decision by the Conservative UK Government to remove free TV licences from many over 75s is just one example of policy decisions which are negatively impacting on older people. The move has also highlighted the low take-up of pension credit among eligible claimants, meaning many older people will struggle to make ends meet as a result of Government action.

“UN International Day of Older Persons is a great opportunity to promote the work of groups like the SPF across our communities and to highlight the importance of considering the impact of all policy on older people.”

