Co-op set to move into former Aberdour garage

A former garage in a Fife town will soon be converted into a shop.

Woodside Garage in Aberdour will be demolished to make way for a convenience store.

Planning permission was granted by Fife Council to demolish the current car repair shop, and move it into a vacant building at the north of the site.

The existing former hall is currently utilised as a wood store and sawmill.

A Co-Op is to be built on the empty land.

The new shop will be a two-storey building with parking on site.

Two objections were received, which included concerns over road safety and impact on land value.