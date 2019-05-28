Co-op set to move into former Aberdour garage

A former garage in a Fife town will soon be converted into a shop.
Woodside Garage in Aberdour will be demolished to make way for a convenience store.
Planning permission was granted by Fife Council to demolish the current car repair shop, and move it into a vacant building at the north of the site.
The existing former hall is currently utilised as a wood store and sawmill.
A Co-Op is to be built on the empty land.
The new shop will be a two-storey building with parking on site.
Two objections were received, which included concerns over road safety and impact on land value.