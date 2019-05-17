Concern over maintenance of Cupar’s County Buildings

A Cupar councillor has raised concerns about the future maintenance of the County Buildings, after Fife Council announced a new programme for the town centre.

Fife Council will be carrying out a maintenance visit to some buildings in Cupar town centre as part of a ‘Stitch in Time’ exercise funded by the National Lottery Heritage Fund through the Cupar Conservation Area Regeneration Scheme and Townscape Heritage Initiative (Cupar CARS/THI).

This complements the recent £7 million improvements to the town centre.

A street level survey carried out by Fife Council of the front facades and roofs of buildings in the area has shown there continues to be extensive minor disrepair, and in some instances, significant disrepair affecting buildings.

The council will carry out a maintenance visit to some of the buildings on Bonnygate, Crossgate and St Catherine Street, conducting basic roof maintenance, clearing out gutters and removing vegetation.

However, Cllr Margaret Kennedy criticised the council over the future of the County Buildings. She said: “The building has benefited significantly, therefore, I felt it logical that there would be in place a maintenance/inspection plan. However, the response to date has been to advise of current reactionary arrangements.

“Given the signficant public monies spent on the building in recent years I am very disappointed that the council has not put in place a more proactive and positive stewardship approach to the future management of the building.”

Service manager Alan Paterson said: “The last full condition survey for County Buildings was carried out less than a year ago. These are reviewed on a regular basis and form the basis of planned maintenance works for the building.

“Over the last three years an average of £25k per year has been spent on the building for maintenance issues. Proactive monitoring takes place by facilities management staff. Planned works in 2019 include improvements to the heating system along with decoration and floor coverings.”