Council home improvements on display

This year’s Better Homes Exhibition has been voted a big success by Fife tenants.

The Fife Council exhibition, which took place in the Rothes Halls, Glenrothes, recently showcased the high quality improvements being made to council homes, giving council tenants the opportunity to find out about planned works.

Tenants attended the exhibition to see for themselves what materials are being used, find out about their options and ask any questions about work in bathrooms and kitchens. Information was also available on adaptations, windows and doors, heating, sustainability and specialist services.

Specialist energy and money advice was also on hand as well as information on new builds across the Kingdom.

Local authority co-leaders David Ross and David Alexander attended the exhibition. Cllr Ross said: “This is a fantastic event for our tenants and members of the public to attend and see for themselves the measures we are taking to improve the quality of council housing in Fife.

“Over £43 million will be spent next year to make sure our homes maintain the Scottish Housing Quality Standard and work towards the new energy efficiency standard for social housing (EESSH).”

Cllr Alexander added: “In recent years we have made significant progress in raising the housing standard. Investment made in tackling poor housing and building new housing in Fife is helping to provide high quality houses that our tenants can enjoy, be proud to live in, and afford to heat.

“The Better Homes event also provides an opportunity for us to meet our main customers, our tenants, and find out from them what they think. The information gathered will help us to further improve these services.”