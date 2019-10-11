Council marks six months since launching St Andrews bin scheme

Fife Council has marked six months since it introduced a new commercial bin presentation policy in St Andrews town centre.

The policy only allows commercial waste to be presented for collection between 7.30am-10.30am and requires sacked waste to be enclosed in pest proof liners when presented for collection.

Last week, project stakeholders attended an event to allow council officers to thank everyone involved, and to gather feedback on the policy. Discussions focused on the challenges and impacts of the policy, and the actions taken by businesses and waste contractors.

In the six months since its introduction the policy has resulted in a reduction in commercial waste being left out on streets, and the use of pest proof liners has greatly decreased the amount of litter from sacked waste in the area.

The work and effort of a wide group of stakeholders –that includes 280 St Andrews businesses, waste contractors, council officers and other St Andrews groups and organisations – has been instrumental in implementing the policy and bringing about the improvements to the area.

Cllr Ross Vettraino said: “Hearing about the work carried out by St Andrews businesses, waste contractors and council officers to ensure compliance with the policy and get commercial waste off the streets of St Andrews reminded me of how important joined-up working is, if meaningful change it to be achieved.

“There is no doubt that the hard work by everyone who has been involved has brought about welcome change to the centre of St Andrews. It is important that this excellent work continues, so that the residents, visitors and businesses of St Andrews can continue to enjoy the benefits, which the policy has realised and which have made St Andrews a cleaner, greener and safer place and, consequently, a better place.”

Since the scheme was introduced, three businesses have had to pay cost recovery charges for not presenting their sack waste in a pest proof liner.