Council’s funding bid for 3300 new affordable homes in Fife

Councillors in Fife are bidding for funding to build over 3000 affordable homes across the region.

Fife Council wants them up by 2025.

The proposals were discussed at the Strategic Housing Investment Programme (SHIP) meeting this week, and a proposal for 3381 afordable houses will now be submitted to the Scottish Government in a bid for funding to help subsidise the total cost of almost £190m.

John Mills, head of housing services, said the figures discussed were estimates, but represenedt the council’s ambition to provide as many new affordable council houses as possible.

He added: “We are also committed to making sure 30 per cent of these new homes can cater for people with specific needs, with five per cent of the new properties classed as wheelchair housing.”

Councillor Judy Hamilton, who leads the community and housing services committee commented: “Continuing to build on our successful affordable housing programme is a top priority for the council and, working with partners including the Fife Housing Association Alliance, we will be aiming to create as many safe, warm and affordable homes for Fifers as possible.”