Quayle Homes wants to build on agricultural land on the eastern edge of Coaltown of Balgonie, according to a new planning application submitted to Fife Council.

The Ladybank-base developer wants permission to build 102 houses, including ten affordable homes which would be handed on to Kingdom Housing Association. Its plans also include two vehicle access points, roads, landscaping, and a playpark on land to south Of Millburn Avenue

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A statement submitted as part of the planning papers said: “The aspiration is to create a new attractive neighbourhood for the village with its own character and sense of community, which at the same time will integrate positively with its surroundings.”

How the new development in Coaltown of Balgonie could look

It said it was compatible with the area in terms of land use, design and scale and will not cause any detrimental impact to the local amenity, adding: “The proposed development will make a positive contribution to meeting local housing requirements, including affordable homes, providing and enhancing local infrastructure, facilities and services, and improving the residential amenity of the surrounding area.”

Quayle Homes also said the proposed site was well positioned for access to public transport links.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The development will provide a wide variety of housing types. The planning documents added: The new house types will broaden the appeal of Coaltown of Balgonie to new residents, particularly families and people of working age and those requiring affordable homes. We aspire to make places better for people, by promoting high quality inclusive design in new developments for the lifetime of the development