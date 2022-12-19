1000 Fifers take part in discussions on future plans for much loved Fife park
Over 1000 people have taken part in an initiative to get feedback on plans for future developments at Lochore Meadows Country Park.
They have had their say through workshops, an online consultation, and a drop-in event. The result should be published in January, and be up for debate with councillors at February’s meeting of Cowdenbeath area committee. They will then decide on the next steps.
Sarah Roxburgh, Fife Council community manager for the Cowdenbeath area said: "As we hoped, it has been a fantastic opportunity for us to have some great conversations, gather new ideas and get fresh perspectives on a range of things that people feel passionate about.”
“We’re looking forward to receiving the research report from Democratic Society and Strathclyde University’s workshop events.”
Sarah added: “It has been very encouraging to see no shortage of people willing to give us valuable feedback, ideas and inspiration to help shape what we hope will be an ambitious long-term plan.”