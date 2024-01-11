Plans have been unveiled to create approximately 11km of active travel routes throughout the Leven River valley. On Wednesday they took one step forward.

Fife’s West and Central planning councillors were asked to consider a Planning Permission in Principle (PPP) application for an improved and expanded walking, wheeling and cycling network. The plan is still in their infancy, but the committee unreservedly recommended that it be granted.

The application is a national development from active network developers from the Green Action Trust. It includes the development of approximately 11km of active travel routes in the Levenmouth area from the A915 at Cameron Bridge to Bawbee Bridge in Leven. The proposed network would include primary and secondary routes for shared use between cycle users, pedestrians and wheelchair users, and it would be delivered in four phases.

“The proposed works include the upgrade of existing routes and the creation of new paths, which would all connect together and into the surrounding communities,” councillors were told.

The application includes the development of approximately 11km of active travel routes in the Levenmouth area from the A915 at Cameron Bridge to Bawbee Bridge (Pics: Submitted)

The proposals include biodiversity improvements, planting, lighting, play spaces and street furniture - such as seating, signage, litter bins and bollards. They also include a new river crossing at the Burn Mill dam, and the resurfacing of the existing rail footbridge.

The plans are part of both the Levenmouth Connectivity Project and they also form part of the wider national project the ‘Central Scotland Green Network’ project. The idea is to essentially create a north to south active travel corridor along the River Leven which would connect to the new river and rail crossings and tie into the new railway stations at Leven and Cameron Bridge. The current application is for “planning permission in principle” which means developers are asking the council to consider whether or not it thinks the plans are feasible.