135 homes in new development on outskirts of Kirkcaldy
Plans for a major new housing development on the outskirts have been given the go-ahead - four years after they were first proposed.
A total of 135 new homes will be built on land to the west of Boreland Road by Allan Water Developments.
The Bridge Of Allan based company got the go-ahead from Fife Council last week.
It will feature a mix of two, three, four and five-bedroom houses with 34 affordable properties included.
The development was first mooted in 2018, with exhibitions held in April of that year.
Drop-in sessions for the public were held at the Windmill Community Campus, and several further public consultations undertaken by the developer.
The houses will be located to the north east of the town, transforming what is former farmland bounded by Boreland Road to the east and rail links to the west.
The development will include terraced, semi-detached and detached homes with green space and play facilities.
A supporting statement - submitted as part of the application - noted: “The site is well located to take advantage of existing facilities and will integrate with the surroundings and proposed future development within the area.
The design and form of the new neighbourhood will be informed by the local character, and the use of materials and arrangement of new homes will ensure that a pleasant, safe and stimulating place to live is realised.”
One condition of approval stated that no more than 99 homes will be be occupied until a continuous three-metre wide footpath/cyclepath connecting to the footbridge on Berwick Place is in place.