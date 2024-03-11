140 new homes in Kennoway unveiled by Glasgow developer
and live on Freeview channel 276
AS Homes Scotland has submitted a planning application to build 141 new homes, including 14 affordable homes, across a seven hectare site along Leven Road. The site is currently an open field bordering the Meggie Den Burn and the mature Meggie Den Woodland to the west.
A statement submitted as part of the application said: “The proposal provides quality new homes, forming a new neighbourhood within the village of Kennoway. This proposal forms a positive new edge to Kennoway, creating an attractive and welcoming arrival into the village from the east.”
It continued: “The development will bring about economic development and substantial private investment on an allocated housing site thus helping to fulfil the council’s local housing requirements in this part of Fife.”
AS Homes plans to “maximise connections” as part of the development by connecting to the existing footpath network and “encouraging active travel.”
It has said it will respect the Local Development Plan (LDP) and keep the new development away from the den corridor by at least 10 metres. Likewise, the development will be kept back from the ancient woodland to protect the tree roots.
If approved, the development will have a mix of two to four bedroom homes, including terraces, semi-detached and detached homes. Access will be taken from both Leven Road and Kennoway Road with a loop road connecting houses across the development.
So far, community response has been very limited. According to AS Homes, only 12 people made an appearance at local consultation events last summer/autumn. It said Kennoway Community Council is currently inactive and “therefore could not be contacted regarding this application.”
The planning application is currently open for comment and consultation.