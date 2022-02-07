18 new pontoons approved to revitalise one of the oldest harbours in Fife

Fife Council has formally approved Burntisland Sailing Club’s proposals to create 18 new pontoons on the southern edge of the East Dock which will improve facilities for members and visitors alike.

And club members hope it will be up and running for the start of the main sailing season in April.

The planning consent is essentially phase two of the club’s vision for the harbour area, where 14 pontoons have already been created.

Pontoons at Burntisland Sailing Club

Permission for a further 18 adjacent to the existing installation could help realise the full potential of the harbour.

A spokesperson for Burntisland Sailing Club said that the council’s decision means that “all systems are go” for installation by the club’s own deadline of April 4.

The harbour is one of the oldest along the Forth, with two wet inner docks and a tidal basin outer harbour.

Somewhat unusually for an east coast harbour, it does not dry out and there is 24 hour access for all boat owners.

It also has B-listed status, which required a separate listed building consent application.

The club, which was established in 1954, has pontoon berths and fore and aft moorings accessible at all states of the tide, a well-equipped clubhouse and a compound for winter storage.

The sailing season is from mid-April to early October and races are held on Monday and Friday evenings, with other races and cruises on the weekends.

“We’ve got the most fantastic harbour in the whole of the Forth, and Burntisland is special because even at low water the boats are still floating, so there’s a big opportunity there for the town to make better use of the harbour,” club commodore Sarah Price said when the plans were first mooted.

“I think it’s something that’s sorely needed and it’s going to be of benefit to a lot of people.

“There are a lot of boats based at Port Edgar and Granton, and although people might not be tempted to stay they do want to visit us.

“ I think this is going to be a great asset.”

