20-minute neighbourhoods: Fife adds its voice to guidance for new concept

The initiative will be discussed at a Cabinet meeting on Thursday - the first to be held since the summer break.

The Scottish Government concept aims to provide people with access to the majority of their daily needs within a 20 minute walk, wheel or cycle. The idea has gained momentum in recent years, more so after lockdown which saw people stay and work from home.

In a report, Pam Ewen, head of planning, highlighted that while the concept is more applicable in cities and urban areas than the Kingdom, she welcomed its underlying principles.”

Could Kirkcaldy benefit from a 20-minute neighbourhood? (Pic: Fife Free Press)

The local authority was asked to respond to the Scottish Government’s consultation on the draft local living and 20-minute neighbourhood planning guidance, and it has a recommendation that the committee express its broad support.

“Much of the discussion on the concept has been on its ‘20-minute’ aspect which is more applicable in cities and more densely developed urban areas and neighbourhoods than in a diverse settlement pattern such as Fife with its many dispersed and smaller settlements across rural areas,” the report said.

“Nevertheless, the underlying principle is that services and facilities are available to people so they can meet most of their daily needs within a reasonable distance of their home, preferably by walking, wheeling or cycling, or using sustainable transport options.”

Local living or “20-minute neighbourhoods” was touted by the Scottish Government as a method to support local living, and the ultimate goal is to help reduce car usage and support Scotland’s climate goals.

Ms Ewen called the concept “important to placemaking -shaping how our towns, villages and rural areas are developed, their environmental quality and amenities available to their communities.”

“Generally, the response is positive and it will be an important document in preparing the new Fife Local Development Plan, as well as assisting the council and stakeholders on improving places across Fife,” the report said.