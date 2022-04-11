200 new homes planned for Fife town

Quale Homes wants to create the development in Kinglassie.

This week it submitted a formal planning application to Fife Council.

It is for 212 units, including 46 affordable units, including two vehicular access points, roads, landscaping, playpark and on land to the south Of Hill View in the town on the edge of the B922.

The homes could be built over several years

At least 10% would consist of affordable housing.

The Ladybank-based developer has been in talks with the landowner for over one year, and proposed to build the homes across four to five years on the seven hectare site

It held consultations with the local community last November with online presentations and Q&As.

Kinglassie Community Council was also consulted, and the feedback from those sessions has now been incorporated into the formal planning application.