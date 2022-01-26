20mph speed limit set for new housing estate in Fife town

Members of Levenmouth area committee have agreed to promote the proposed traffic regulation orders in relation to the new ‘Castle Gait’ development to the south of A955 in East Wemyss as soon as possible.

Work has started on site, and bringing in the 20mph zones is in line with Fife Council’s policy for residential areas.

20mph sign

Councillors also agreed to create 20mph zones on Castleton Court and Newton Place, which are effectively across the road from the new development.

Eva Martinez, traffic management technician engineer, explained that Castleton Court and Newton Place were built as part of the estate to the north of the A955, but came after a wider 20mph order had been implemented.

She also noted that no new vertical traffic calming features - such as speed cushions or road humps - will be introduced on Castleton Court and Newton Place.

