450 homes revealed in major development planned for Fife town

A developer has taken the first step to building hundreds of new homes in a Fife town.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Miller Homes has submitted an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) screening request to Fife Council for 450 homes on land in Cardenden. It wants to create a new housing development to the west of North Dundonald Farm.

The screening request is an early step in the planning process, and, if signed off, would then lead to a formal application being lodged.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The site is made up of agricultural fields, with a combined area of 41.4 acres. To the south, the site is bound by core path ‘Dundonald Row’ and to the north lies Dundonald Bluebell Football Club. To the east of the site lies Main Road, which connects the site to the rest of the village.

Miller Homes wants to create the new development in Cardenden (Pic: Pixabay)

Scotland’s 2022 Census showed Cardenden had 5228 people in 2,418 households/homes - the proposed development would be a considered a major extension.

Miller Homes proposes creating new access points as well open space, including play areas and landscaping.

Councillors will consider the request in due course.