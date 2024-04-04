5% rise in charges for residential care homes, group home rent and respite care
Fife Council’s cabinet committee approved the 5% increase at a meeting this week. Councillors gave the go-ahead along with a suite of other fee increases and payment uplifts.
Audrey Valente, chief finance officer for Fife Health and Social Care Partnership (HSCP) told the committee that residential care home fees are required to “recover the full cost to the council.”
“For 2024-25, the weekly charge will be £1,240.00 per week, an increase of 5% over the 2023-24 rate,” her report stated.
Likewise, service users residing and receiving care and support within a group home or core and cluster service in Fife are set to see 5% increases as well.
“The rental charge mirrors the increase applied by Fife Council’s Housing Service for rental charges for tenants,” Ms Valente said. According to a committee report, most service users claim Housing Benefits to pay their weekly rental charges - less than 5% pay their rental charge in full.
“Therefore, whilst charges are increased, there is no impact on most service users due to the rental charge being covered through their benefits claim,” the report said.
Charges for respite care in Fife are set to increase by even more. The HSCP has proposed a 6.6% rise in fees for adult respite care amongst 18-64 year olds. The charge for 64-year-olds and over respite care is set to go up by 8.5% - an increase of £11.45 per week.
According to Ms Valentre, these increased charges are based on benefit rates set by the Department for Work & Pensions, and they will be applicable from the end of the week, April 8.
Cabinet Committee councillors heard the report and approved the increases with very little debate or discussion on Thursday. Changes to residential care home fees started from April 1. Respite care charges will take effect from April 8.
