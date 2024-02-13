Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Kirkwood Homes wants to build 50 new high quality homes, 15 of which will be affordable, on land south of Main Street in Colinsburgh. Its revised proposals will go before Fife Council’s North East planning committee on Wednesday (February 14).

The Aberdeenshire based business is working with Balcarres Estate on the development which would also see investment in the existing play park and open landscape spaces to the south of the site. The application has been recommended for approval by planing officers - but councillors will have the final say. The proposal put before them includes some changes after discussions with officers. These include a second vehicle access point on Mayfield Terrace, aimed at improving road safety by calming traffic speeds and prioritising active travel access.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Allan Rae, land director at Kirkwood Homes, said: “Following extensive engagement with Fife Council, we welcome the planners’ recommendation for our proposals that are set to be determined by the committee. We hope that the improvements to the scheme, which have been developed in partnership with the roads department, will yield substantial improvements in road safety for both the development and wider village, while also helping to promote safe walking and cycle links.

The plans will go before councillors this week (Pic: Pixabay)

“Providing substantial investment into the village, we are committed to delivering this project that will not only enhance, but serve to improve the long-term vitality of this historic East Neuk village. We will continue to engage with the council and any interested members of the local community as we move towards determination of our application.”