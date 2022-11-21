5G phone mast plan for Kirkcaldy residential area
A new 5G phone mast could be installed in Kirkcaldy if councillors approve a new application.
Reading based CK Hutchison Networks (UK) Ltd has submitted a prior notification for the mast, and cabinets, which it wants to put up in Birnam Road.
A supporting statement, submitted as part of its prior notification application, said: “H3G (Three) is committed to providing improved network coverage and capacity, most notably in relation to 5G services.
“In these unprecedented times of the Covid-19 pandemic, it is recognised that high-speed mobile connectivity is the lifeblood of a community; facilitating educational benefits, providing access to vital services, improving communications with the associated commercial benefits for local businesses, enabling e-commerce and facilitating the increased need and demand for working from home, as well as enjoying access to social, media and gaming for leisure time activities.”
It outlined a two-week consultation period for its plan. Councillors will consider the application in due course.