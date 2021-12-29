60-foot tall tree in St Andrews set for chop after being deemed health and safety risk

The near-60-foot-high common ash, or fraxinus excelsior to give it its proper title, is showing signs of extensive ash dieback - a highly destructive disease caused by fungus - and experts have recommended its removal.

St Andrews University, which now owns the site in South Street after doing a deal with Fife Council ahead of the new school opening at Langlands, called in tree specialists Four Seasons Consulting to carry out assessments of 22 trees.

One of the trees, the mature ash in question, was classed as being “dangerous”, prompting the university to now apply to Fife Council for permission to bring it down.

The tree set to be felled

If approved by Fife Council planners, Four Seasons say they would bring in elevated work platforms to begin the process of cutting the 18-metre-high tree down as the tree is unsafe to climb.

The tree would then be dismantled in sections and then chipped into a trailer before being safely taken away.

The site was acquired by St Andrews University as part of arrangements for the £55m replacement of Madras College at Langlands.

The college’s other campus at Kilrymont has been earmarked for housing and other uses, with a separate planning application for a mixed-use development going through the planning process.

The report also recommended that another ash tree on the site should be removed as it too was showing signs of ash dieback, but no application to cut it down has been made.

