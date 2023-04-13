80 new homes approved for Fife village despite more than 70 objections

However, Glenrothes-based AELD Ltd will be forced to pay education contributions to the tune of £484,102 to proceed.

Approval for the plans came at the West and Central Planning committee meeting.

Concerns were raised over with the capacity of both Coaltown Primary School and Auchmuty High School, according to a report.

The plans were approved this week

It said there is a critical capacity risk expected at both schoolsAuchmuty.

The site currently consists of two former agricultural fields that have not been used in a number of years. The FifePlan previously earmarked it for residential development with an estimated capacity of 50 homes.

“It is acknowledged that the proposals are for 80 units - 30 more than capacity - but important to note that the FifePlan allocation is just an estimate. It’s a common occurrence for applicants to propose either more or less units,” a planning officer explained.

Officers ultimately recommended the development, despite 74 community objections ranging from traffic concerns, school capacity, sewage and water service capacity, to construction traffic, and noise.

A transportation assessment found that the development would generate approximately 128 two-way trips in the morning and an additional 116 two way in the evening. The assessment concluded that the Main Street/Queens Meadow junction is predicted to operate “satisfactorily” with no significant impact to safety.

The development will consist of a mix of 48 two, three and four bedroom semi-detached and detached bungalows, and 32 three, four and five bedroom semi-detached and detached two-storey villas.

