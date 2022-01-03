80 new homes planned for Fife village as developer bids to buy land

Campion Homes Limited is working up detailed proposals for land at The Temple on the outskirts of Windygates, and could submit a formal planning application in the spring.

Up to 80 family homes are envisaged, ranging from three-bed terraced and semi-detached properties to five-bed detached houses, and a proportion of those provided will be deemed affordable housing.

The land is allocated for housing development in the current Fife Local Development Plan, but previous proposals- which were the subject of a pre-application engagement exercise in 2019 - have since been ditched.

A planning application could be submitted in the coming months

A spokesperson for Campion Homes LImited confirmed: “We are negotiating with the current landowner to acquire this site, and wish to bring it forward for a development of new family homes in early 2023.

“To achieve that, a planning permission is required to be sought and, given the site is greater than two hectares and we hope to develop more than 50 homes, formal pre-application consultation is required to be undertaken.”

A dedicated webpage has been set up and an initial online consultation event is expected to take place in early March.

A follow-up online event will then be held, likely at the end of March 2022, and comments received will help Campion inform its plans moving forward.

Local SNP councillor Alistair Suttie, who represents the Leven, Kennoway and Largo ward, has urged everyone to have their say on the plans over the coming weeks.

“This is land which has seen considerable interest over the years, but never been given the go ahead because the site is difficult to access,” he explained.

“Locals have consistently been against developing this area, despite the demand for new housing, because it will drive traffic through already congested streets and eat into the green space around Balcurvie.”

More detailed proposals will be drawn up early this year, based upon using the existing vehicle access point at Cameron Crescent and linking pedestrian access points on the core path to the east of the site.

