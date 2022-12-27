Glenrothes-based AELD Ltd wants permission to build 80 new homes near Queens Meadow in Coaltown of Balgonie., A planning application was formally submitted this week.

The development would consist of a mix of 48 two, three and four bedroom semi-detached and detached bungalows, and 32 three, four and five bedroom semi-detached and detached two-storey villas. Eight affordable houses would be integrated into the development to meet council policy standards.

The company wants to build on two former agricultural fields which have been left fallow and have not farmed for a number of years. They are presently in grass/scrubland and are vacant.

Stock image of a housing development

It is considered a relatively low-density private housing development within a “green” setting incorporating a framework of open space and landscaped corridors.