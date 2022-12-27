News you can trust since 1871
80 new houses unveiled for farmland in Fife town

A new housing development could be built on farmland in a Fife town if councillors give the go-ahead.

By Allan Crow
4 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 27th Dec 2022, 8:24am

Glenrothes-based AELD Ltd wants permission to build 80 new homes near Queens Meadow in Coaltown of Balgonie., A planning application was formally submitted this week.

The development would consist of a mix of 48 two, three and four bedroom semi-detached and detached bungalows, and 32 three, four and five bedroom semi-detached and detached two-storey villas. Eight affordable houses would be integrated into the development to meet council policy standards.

The company wants to build on two former agricultural fields which have been left fallow and have not farmed for a number of years. They are presently in grass/scrubland and are vacant.

It is considered a relatively low-density private housing development within a “green” setting incorporating a framework of open space and landscaped corridors.

Councillors and officers will consider the application in due course.