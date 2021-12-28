Fife Council has again teamed up with Robertson Partnership Homes for the proposed development at the old Blacklaw Primary School, which closed 16 years ago and was subsequently demolished.

The proposed housing for the site is a mix of single, two-storey and three-storey houses, and will be a mix of detached, semi-detached and terraced dwellings.

Documents submitted along with the application major on the fact that streets have been designed to prioritise pedestrians and encourage cycling and walking where possible.

A supporting statement from Fife Council suggested the proposals represented an “excellent opportunity” to build more affordable housing in the area.

“New homes will meet varying needs of all potential future occupants,” it added.

“Materials will be selected to complement existing homes in the local area, whilst also providing its own character to create a sense of place.

“The proposal has been designed to meet with all national and local design requirements, including Making Fife’s Places, Designing Streets and Creating Places.

“It provides good quality new affordable homes, within a very sustainable location.”

The plans for the development also intend to use the existing access point from Lunn Gardens and improves the existing access point on Whitelaw Road, while parking will be provided via a mixture of private driveways and public parking courts.

If approved, the development will help Fife Council meet its target of creating 3,500 affordable homes by the end of 2022.

