A92 roadworks: £1.5m barrier repairs for stretch of busy dual carriageway
Almost 1.7 miles of the dual carriageway between Kirkcaldy and Lochgelly will have upgrades to its safety barriers on the central reserve, with work due to start on Sunday and run until Friday, March 29.
It is being undertaken by Amey on behalf of Transport Scotland, and extends from Cardenbarns Overbridge to east of Chapel Junction. The work, which will benefit more than 48,000 vehicles who use this route each day, take place overnight between 8:00pm to 6:00am from Sunday to Thursday each week.
To ensure the safety of roadworkers and motorists the improvements will be undertaken under two types of traffic management.
From Sunday, the work will be undertaken under lane two closures of each carriageway between Lochgelly junction and Chapel junction at Kirkcaldy. A convoy system will also be in operation between these points on lane one of each carriageway to escort traffic past the work area.
From Monday, March 18 to Friday 29th there will also be a full closure of the A92 at Chapel Junction between the on and off slips for Kirkcaldy. Traffic will be diverted via the off and on slips to continue their journey on the A92. Traffic management will be lifted each morning at 6:00am before being put back in place at 8:00pm.
A free roadwork alerts service is available from https://netrunkroads.scot/roadwork-alerts/ – an email address is all that is required to sign up. The work is weather-dependent and may be cancelled or rescheduled if conditions are unfavourable.