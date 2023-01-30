A planning application has been lodged with Fife Council which could see events staged outdoors as well as linking the historic theatre to the nearby Kirkcaldy Galleries.

The venue has been closed for three years, and a £7m plus refurbishment programme is now into its final months with the doors set to re-open for a soft launch in June, followed by a gala return in September.

Approval is now being sought from councillors for new paving areas, handrails with outdoor seating and lighting bollards including ancillary landscaping at the entrance to the theatre.

Cafe Advantage proved a big hit during lockdown (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

The external space was turned into a very popular outdoor summer cafe during the pandemic.

A supporting statement, submitted as part of the planning application, said: “We want to continue with this summer tradition that brings a very visual vibrancy to the town centre, and, where possible, expand usage to ensure we continue to draw people into Kirkcaldy.

Alongside The Advantage café and bar, we would aspire to use the outside of the Adam Smith for our programme of events – summertime children’s book bug, music events and a bridge to events at Kirkcaldy Galleries and the memorial gardens.

“The focus will be on drawing people into the town centre and maximising all spaces to provide cultural and creative services.”

Work is going on to transform the Adam Smith Theatre (Pic: Cath Ruane)

The space - all currently fenced off as work continues inside the theatre - would be used

At weekends and the summer months, largely during daytime hours.