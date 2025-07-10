Cupar’s recycling centre is set to open for an additional day each week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The move takes effect from August and will help more local residents to recycle their waste locally and improve access to the facility.

The centre, which has faced limited opening hours on Thursdays and Sundays only, will now be available to the public on Saturdays too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Jan Wincott, environment spokesperson, said: "Discussions have been going on for some time about improving access and opening hours at the Cupar facility. This is great news for local people and will go a long way to helping increase our recycling efforts and support our commitment to tackling the climate emergency.

Cupar Recycling Centre (Google Maps)

"I know this decision will be welcomed across north east Fife and I would urge people to make use of the booking system for the site when slots become available to book."

The news has been welcomed by local councillors.

Councillor John Caffrey, who represents Cupar Ward, said: “My Lib Dem colleagues and I opposed the initial opening hours reduction, and local people made clear how much it was affecting them. An extra day a week is good progress.

“I can confirm I have also held exploratory talks about removing the barriers and the booking system.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liberal Democrat Councillor Margaret Kennedy also welcomed progress, adding: “Saturday opening is great, although this does not change the fact that the current site is unsuitable. Councillor Caffrey and I will continue to work with Fife Council to try and find an appropriate site for a brand new recycling centre covering Cupar and District.”

Wendy Chamberlain, MP for North East Fife, added: “More access means more slots available for residents, less fly-tipping, and more opportunity for people to recycle properly.”

The centre is managed by Fife Resource Solutions/Cireco LLP on behalf of the council.

In April, a bid to get a new recycling centre was given new momentum when a dedicated project manager was appointed, and a working group set up to push the options for a bigger facility in Cupar. The problem has been on councillors’ agendas for several years with the town’s existing site too small and can’t be expanded - but all efforts to find a new location have yet to deliver.