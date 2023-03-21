News you can trust since 1871
Additional plans to demolish former hotel in St Andrews conservation area

Developers are seeking additional permission to demolish more of the former Russell Hotel in St Andrews’ conservation area.

By Danyel VanReenen, Local Democracy Reporting Service
Published 21st Mar 2023, 16:21 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 21st Mar 2023, 16:21 GMT

Fife Council approved plans to turn the 20th century hotel into high end flats in December.

WT The Scores Ltd originally applied for consent to convert the hotel into four flats, and demolish its extension on Murray Park to create two more.

However, now developers say more is needed.

The former Russell Hotel in St Andrews
“The scope of down takings has been increased since the previous application was approved, to include two elements of the existing building which are proposed to be carefully dismantled and rebuilt,” a design statement said.

The roof structure is due to be removed in its entirety and rebuilt to match the existing as per the approved plans. New proposals have proposed removing the turret on the north east corner at the junction of The Scores and Murray Park as well.

“On investigation, the structural support to the existing turret requires its temporary removal and then re-instated with the new roof works in order to provide sound structural support during and after construction,” the design statement explained.

The new proposals also include removing the gabled portion of the south facing stone wall along Murray Park.

“The increased down taking on this gable is in the interest of health and safety during demolition and construction. Following consideration, it has been determined to be safer to take down and rebuild rather than attempt temporary support whilst also inserting new load bearing elements.”

Ciuncillors will consider the application in due course.

