Affordable housing stock boost for three Fife towns

The local authority is on track to meeting its target of delivering 3,500 new affordable homes by May 2022, either by developing land in council ownership or engaging with private sector land owners, agents and developers.

With that in mind, three new proposals are expected to be rubber-stamped by councillors on the community and housing services sub committee on Thursday which will make more than 100 new homes available on an affordable basis.

Plans to buy 10 newly-constructed council houses from a developer in Kirkcaldy’s Fair Isle Road are at an advanced stage, with councillors being asked to give officers the authority to continue negotiations and conclude legally-binding agreements.

Fair Isle Road - more housing for Kirkcaldy street

A further 44 affordable homes at Bellyeoman Road in Dunfermline are similarly being pursued, along with 51 units at the New Flockhouse development in Lochore.

A report to committee confirms that the council has identified capital borrowing capacity within the 30-year Housing Revenue Account (HRA) Business Plan for the delivery of new council housing.

In addition, the Scottish Government has allocated housing subsidy funding to assist in the delivery of new affordable housing.

The exact costs and terms of the deals have not been divulged, with councillors expected to consider separate papers relating to the developments in private on Thursday.

