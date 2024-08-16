Almost 40 new council houses to be built in two Fife towns
Fife Council’s cabinet committee has signed off 39 homes in Aberdour and Cairneyhill. It has struck a deal with deal with Cala Homes to build a further 21 council houses at Main Street in Aberdour - and a further 18 through Ogilvie Homes at the Conscience Bridge site in the town.
Work at both sites starts soon and it's anticipated the homes will welcome their first tenants early in 2026.
Cllr Judy Hamilton, spokesperson for housing, welcomed the decision. She said: "I am delighted that in the face of a housing emergency, we are continuing to deliver our ambitious Affordable Housing Programme, one of the UK's largest social house-building programmes, while the pressure on housing services continues to be relentlessly high.
"Each new council house will deliver a warmer, drier and healthier home that helps to improve the wellbeing of our tenants.”
As well as providing more housing, the programme creates jobs and apprenticeships, supporting the construction industry and the economy.
