Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Plans to build new council houses in two Fife towns have been brought forward.

Fife Council’s cabinet committee has signed off 39 homes in Aberdour and Cairneyhill. It has struck a deal with deal with Cala Homes to build a further 21 council houses at Main Street in Aberdour - and a further 18 through Ogilvie Homes at the Conscience Bridge site in the town.

Work at both sites starts soon and it's anticipated the homes will welcome their first tenants early in 2026.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cllr Judy Hamilton, spokesperson for housing, welcomed the decision. She said: "I am delighted that in the face of a housing emergency, we are continuing to deliver our ambitious Affordable Housing Programme, one of the UK's largest social house-building programmes, while the pressure on housing services continues to be relentlessly high.

Councillors signed off on the housing deals this week (Pic: Schluesseldienst/Pixabay)

"Each new council house will deliver a warmer, drier and healthier home that helps to improve the wellbeing of our tenants.”

As well as providing more housing, the programme creates jobs and apprenticeships, supporting the construction industry and the economy.