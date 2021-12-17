Alpaca firm in Fife gets backing after threat over accommodation

Paul and Alison Johnson, who own Bowbridge Alpacas between Largoward and Peat Inn, will be allowed to keep the static home at Bowbridge Farm for the time being following the renewal of planning permission by Fife Council’s north east planning committee.

However, the decision to let it stay only came after a 9-2 vote, with some councillors expressing concerns about the current arrangement.

Consent for the caravan given back in 2015 was only supposed to be for a temporary period of two years, while councillors also heard there were concerns that the site is being used as a visitor centre which was not in line with the previous permission.

Liberal Democrat councillor Bill Porteous even moved to refuse the application to renew consent for the caravan, suggesting its presence was “contributing unacceptably to uncertainty” about future development at the site.

“There’s been ample opportunity for this business to prove its stability and I don’t think we can continue like this,” he argued.

The previous application was approved on the basis the temporary caravan would allow for a continuous on-site presence in order to support a new rural agricultural business and for animal welfare purposes.

But it was made clear at that time that the use of any part of the site as a visitor centre would require full planning permission.

On this occasion, council planners recommended approval of the application before them, suggesting the siting of the caravan would allow Mr and Mrs Johnson to maintain a presence on-site to provide care and security for the alpacas.

Committee members also heard that planning permission for a house on site had been applied for, although concerns had been raised with that proposal and it is likely to be withdrawn and resubmitted at a later date.

The farm offers one or two hour alpaca experiences, including a unique obstacle course and trek, and the application to keep the caravan on site attracted 47 letters of support.

Seven separate letters of objection were also received.

