The work to the B-listed building will include internal alterations if councillors approve a planning permission from its own community use team.

It wants to convert a bar to store, install internal doors and a chimney vent, carry out replacement work to the ceiling, and a number of refurbishment works.

The building in Queens Gardens|was built in 1858 by architect J Anderson Hamilton and extended in 1885 with a further extension built to the rear in the 1960 when refurbishments were also carried out by the former town council. The latest proposals came after it was discovered during hardwire testing and repairs that there was no earth wiring in the Chambers section. This has been made safe but it still needs to be installed, and that means cutting into the walls and ceilings.

Refurbishment work is planned for St Andrews Town Hall (Pic: Fife Council planning portal)

A supporting statement said: “We do not plan to make many changes as the building is listed and the main purpose of the project is to sort out the lack of earth wiring. The ornate plasterworks in the Chambers will be made good to match the existing as has been previously carried out in the main hall. We are replacing the old electric heaters with new low level traditional radiator style electric heaters.”The doorway from the Chambers’ foyer through to the ground floor rooms, and the door from the Chambers landing into the main hall will be closed off allowing these works to proceed while keeping the rest of the building operational.