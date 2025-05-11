Ambitious new plans revealed for historic Cupar building which was once a nightclub

A historic landmark in the heart of Cupar town centre is the subject of ambitious plans to bring it back into use after lying empty for six years.

The building, which dates from 1814, was home to Watts and then Jordans nightclub, which closed in 2019, while the former Cupar cattle auction mart, which was based on the same site has been left unused and un-maintained since it closed in the mid 1990s.

Now a developer has submitted plans to create a new bar /restaurant, two retail units,a coffee drive-thru and parking on the site on the corner of Station Road and Coal Road.

Edinburgh based Stone Acre Ventures Ltd has submitted an application to Fife Council for listed building consent which, if granted, would see the demolition of the existing auction mart buildings and the former nightclub extension which are said to be in a poor condition.

The landmark Watts building in Cupar (Pic: Fife Free Press archives)

The developer said it was in discussions with an operator for a “high quality bar”, while it has also secured interest for the drive thru development which it said would be operated “by a local Scottish based franchisee.”

A detailed supporting statement, submitted as part of the application, said the development would “bring life back to an important local landmark” - it was first opened in 1814 as the town jail.

The restaurant/bar would occupy the ground and first floor and was described as “providing a vibrant and exciting destination point and active street frontage to Coal Road via external seating areas looking over to Haugh Park.”

It added: “It will regenerate and breathe a new lease of life into the site and the characteristic listed building ensuring its longevity for years to come.”

The heritage trail plaque outside Watt's. (Pic: David Scott)

When the jail was relocated in 1844 the building was used by the local militia until it was sold to local seed merchant William Watt in 1895 and was used by them until 1988. It was then converted into a restaurant and nightclub until the doors closed in 2019.

The site was also home to a former carpet shop, while the cattle auction mart has been unoccupied for three decades.

The report said: “ The building remains in a poor and deteriorating condition both internally and externally.

“To maximise the development potential and regeneration of the site it is necessary to demolish both the existing auction mart buildings and the former nightclub extension, all of which are generally in poor condition. The existing internal layout of the building is also restrictive and does not lend itself to a developable or viable design proposal that meets requirements attractive to modern occupiers given current market demands. This is a key reason the site has lain empty and undeveloped for so many years. The building requires sensitive intervention to ensure its survival and long term future in commercial use.”

How the bar at Watts used to look (Pic: Fife Free Press archives)

The developer proposed that the façade stonework will be sensitively repaired and restored to ensure the character and detailing of the existing building is retained, stating: “This will importantly ensure the building’s survival and longevity for years to come.”

The shops planned are also seen as an opportunity for the town centre.

“The demolition of the former auction mart offers the opportunity to open up the site,” it said. “This maximises the opportunities for the site’s regeneration to bring a new lease of life to the next chapter in the site’s evolution in Cupar.”

Councillors will consider the application in due course.

> The former nightclub has been the subject of several development bids over the years - none of which have been progressed.

Three previous planning applications have been approved since 2001 including one to create a vehicle repair business, and one to convert it to offices and retail. The most recent approved scheme approved in 2009 and envisaged the demolition of the nightclub extension building and proposed construction of 26 flats.