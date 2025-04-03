Ambitious plans for £1m 3G pitch project in Fife town move step forward

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans for a new 3G pitch to benefit three football teams with over 200 players, and the wider community, have taken a step forward.

Councillors on Levenmouth area committee have agreed to sink £20,000 into the next stage of the £1m project at Greig Park in Windygates which will help to shape a formal planning application.

The project, which aims to build an artificial grass pitch with floodlights, together with car parking and the formation of an access road, was initiated by football teams in Kennoway and Windygates who identified a lack of training and playing facilities for children and adults.

The intention is to create a community led group that will operate and manage the facility when it is built.

The operating group will also ensure that the facility is available to a wide range of locals to get more people active, and to make improvements to data surrounding health and wellbeing issues in Levenmouth. The new pitch will be close to Cameron Bridge and the area’s new train station.

A report from Paul Vaughan, head of communities and neighbourhoods, said additional facilities are required in an area that is currently under resourced, and would also offer employment and volunteering opportunities to local people.

Greig Park Rangers, Eastvale and Kennoway Star Hearts FC have agreed to create a new community group to deliver the project, and the Scottish Football Association (SFA) has indicated that it would be viewed positively, and that up 50% of the total costs could come from it.

Additional large-scale funding will still have to be found for the balance of cost estimated to be around £1million.

Councillors noted the report and agreed to the funding request.

