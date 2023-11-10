Animal Welfare Bill needs to be enshrined in law as quickly as possible says Fife councillor
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Conservative councillor for Burntisland, Kinghorn and Western Kirkcaldy is a lifelong supporter of better rights for animals. She said she has been “horrified” at the way animals are moved from the UK to Europe.
“Every year thousands of animals are transported for days and sometimes weeks in cramped conditions, dehydrated, exhausted and with many calves being unweaned. They arrive in countries whose animal welfare standards are often lower than ours only to be slaughtered. It is an extremely cruel and barbaric trade and should have been stopped a long time ago,” she said.
Cllr Leslie said the Government made a manifesto commitment in 2019 to an end to live exports - but had yet to act.
“Whilst much noise has been made about what transpired from this week’s King’s Speech I was most struck by a commitment, finally, by the government to introduce the Animal Welfare (Livestock Exports) Bill to the next Parliamentary Session. A bill that I hope will work its way through the Commons in a brisk fashion because the sooner it is passed into an Act the better” said Cllr Leslie. “I hope to see this passed within the next year and will be watching it closely.I would urge MPs, whatever their political persuasion to support this. Animals deserve better.”