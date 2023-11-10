Animal Welfare Bill needs to be enshrined in law as quickly as possible says Fife councillor

A commitment in the King’s Speech to bring in an Animal Welfare Bill to improve the movement of livestock has been welcomed by a Fife councillor. Katherine Leslie hopes it will now be added to the legislative books as quickly as possible.

The Conservative councillor for Burntisland, Kinghorn and Western Kirkcaldy is a lifelong supporter of better rights for animals. She said she has been “horrified” at the way animals are moved from the UK to Europe.

“Every year thousands of animals are transported for days and sometimes weeks in cramped conditions, dehydrated, exhausted and with many calves being unweaned. They arrive in countries whose animal welfare standards are often lower than ours only to be slaughtered. It is an extremely cruel and barbaric trade and should have been stopped a long time ago,” she said.

Cllr Leslie said the Government made a manifesto commitment in 2019 to an end to live exports - but had yet to act.

A pig looks out from a cage to be loaded onto a cargo plane (Photo by FRED TANNEAU/AFP via Getty Images)