Applause and recognition for Kirkcaldy veteran’s silver Scottish Veterans Award

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Kirkcaldy veteran and councillor has been applauded after receiving a top honour.

Councillor Rod Cavanagh (SNP) was given the silver award in the role model of the year category at the Scottish Veterans Awards earlier this year - and singled out for praise at last week’s meeting of Fife Council.

On Thursday, Fife’s Provost Jim Leishman congratulated Cllr Cavanagh on his accomplishment and highlighted the achievement in front of the full council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Since our last council meeting, Councillor Rod Cavanagh was awarded the silver award in the role model of the year at the Scottish Veterans Awards. That’s special,” Mr Leishman said. “Well done to you, sir.”

Cllr Rod Kavanagh

The Veterans Awards aim to reward veterans who have gone “above and beyond and excelled in their relevant fields”.

Cllr Kavanagh was nominated by a staff member from Veterans First Point in Lochore, and said he was “very flattered” to be honoured.

He said: “The criteria for the award is somebody who has successfully transitioned from the military to civilian life and has provided inspiration to other veterans and who has also served as a pillar of the community. I'm very embarrassed to have to say all that, but somebody judged that I was so worthy. At the national awards, I was awarded the silver category for role model of the year.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Cavanagh served at a Royal Marine Commando from 1967-1974. He then joined the Fife Constabulary and served for 30 years as a police officer.

After a short period of retirement, he was elected as a Fife Council member for Kirkcaldy East. Under the previous joint SNP/Labour Council administration, Cllr Cavanagh acted as Fife’s armed forces champion.

He said: “Since then, we’ve made great strides forward in pursuit of the interest of veterans and providing facilities to meet their needs and help them to readjust to civilian life.”