Area quality improvements in two Fife towns lead to measures being lifted

Fife Council is to remove two local Air Quality Management Areas (AQMAs) following the success of measures put in place.
By Danyel VanReenen, Local Democracy Reporting Service
Published 28th Jul 2023, 16:13 BST- 2 min read
Updated 28th Jul 2023, 16:13 BST

The two AQMAs at Bonnygate, Cupar and Appin Crescent, Dunfermline,will be removed from November.

An AQMA is declared for any area in the UK where the local air quality is unlikely to meet the Government's national objectives.

If a local authority finds any such places, it must declare an air quality management area and put a local plan in place.

Bonnygate in Cupar is one of the areas where air quality has improved (Pic: Submitted)Bonnygate in Cupar is one of the areas where air quality has improved (Pic: Submitted)
Bonnygate in Cupar is one of the areas where air quality has improved (Pic: Submitted)
Bonnygate has been classed as an AQMA since 2008 and Appin Crescent has been under air quality management since 2011 to protect people's health and the environment.

The action plans included measures for road traffic management, such as a co-ordinated traffic queue relocation system in Bonnygate, and improved road traffic signage in Appin Crescent. Other measures include promoting active travel, such as walking and cycling.

Councillor Jan Wincott, spokesperson for environment and Climate change, said: “Air quality is good in most parts of Fife, however, there have been a few specific areas of concern, where pollution has been an issue. Revoking these two AQMAs is a testament to the success of the measures that have improved air quality at these locations.”

She continued: “Working with local communities has been a key factor in achieving these goals, and campaigns such as the Anti-Idling Campaign and Clean Air Day events, have been instrumental in reducing air pollution in parts of Fife.”

Fife Council implemented local air quality action plans in Bonnygate and Appin Crescent which resulted in the effective reduction in the pollutant NO2 (nitrogen dioxide). For the past three years, levels has been kept under the prescribed limit.

It will continue to monitor and assess air quality at these locations to ensure compliance and further improvements can be made through its air quality strategy.

There are currently over 600 AQMAs in the UK for the road traffic pollutant nitrogen dioxide - the principal road traffic pollutant.

Cllr Wincott concluded: “As we continue to address the climate emergency in Fife, it is really encouraging to see the Scottish Government and SEPA recognise our efforts to improve air quality.”

