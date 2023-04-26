Area committee councillors were told on Tuesday that the permanent traffic control barrier at the west end of street is “imminent.”

The mechanical barriers have been seen as the preferred solution to the long-standing issue of motorists misusing the pedestrianised area as a thoroughfare - while Blue Badge holders can use the area, there are many drivers flouting regulations and parking on the street or using it as a short cut.

The bollards are expected to be positioned at the west end of the zone, near what to was known as ‘Burton’s Corner’ - currently home to Montague’s pub.

New automatic bollards will curb the number of cars using the pedestrianised zone in Kirkcaldy

On Tuesday, councillors indicated that discussions and plans for the barriers have been rumbling around for some time. However, the project will finally take shape in two weeks time when the necessary electrical connections are installedon site.

“When the feeder pillar and Scottish Power connections are in place, then the contractor will be responsible for installing the bollards and signs,” a council officer said.

The officer said the electrical connections are “imminent” and promised to get the contractor booked as fast as possible for the remaining works, but could not give specific dates.