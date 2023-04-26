News you can trust since 1871
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
16 hours ago Government website error causes emergency alert confusion
12 hours ago Facebook down for hundreds of users across UK
12 hours ago Primark launches online delivery service for more UK stores
13 hours ago Sainsbury’s cuts cost of more items for Nectar customers
14 hours ago How to get tickets for Capital’s Summertime Ball 2023
15 hours ago How to keep children safe online amidst growing online sexual abuse

Automatic bollards to block cars from Kirkcaldy’s pedestrianised zone

Kirkcaldy residents will see the first signs of long anticipated automatic rising bollards for the pedestrianised High Street zone in about two weeks time, according to council officers.

By Danyel VanReenen, Local Democracy Reporting Service
Published 26th Apr 2023, 07:39 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Apr 2023, 07:39 BST

Area committee councillors were told on Tuesday that the permanent traffic control barrier at the west end of street is “imminent.”

The mechanical barriers have been seen as the preferred solution to the long-standing issue of motorists misusing the pedestrianised area as a thoroughfare - while Blue Badge holders can use the area, there are many drivers flouting regulations and parking on the street or using it as a short cut.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The bollards are expected to be positioned at the west end of the zone, near what to was known as ‘Burton’s Corner’ - currently home to Montague’s pub.

New automatic bollards will curb the number of cars using the pedestrianised zone in KirkcaldyNew automatic bollards will curb the number of cars using the pedestrianised zone in Kirkcaldy
New automatic bollards will curb the number of cars using the pedestrianised zone in Kirkcaldy
Most Popular

On Tuesday, councillors indicated that discussions and plans for the barriers have been rumbling around for some time. However, the project will finally take shape in two weeks time when the necessary electrical connections are installedon site.

“When the feeder pillar and Scottish Power connections are in place, then the contractor will be responsible for installing the bollards and signs,” a council officer said.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The officer said the electrical connections are “imminent” and promised to get the contractor booked as fast as possible for the remaining works, but could not give specific dates.

Councillor Rod Cavanagh (SNP) said: “This needs to happen at the earliest opportunity because by habit and repute the High Street is beginning to appear as if it’s been totally forgotten in terms of enforced parking regulations. The earlier we can get it done the better.”

Related topics:KirkcaldySNPScottish Power