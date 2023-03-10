Avian flu in Fife: restrictions lifted after outbreak at farm near Ladybank

A 3km protection zone and a 10km surveillance zone were declared by the Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA) early in February.

The moves followed an outbreak of the infectious bird flu.

Scottish Government Ministers have now lifted the restrictions following cleansing, disinfection and monitoring.

Signs have been placed on roads in Fife as part of the surveillance zone

A separate outbreak of avian in flu in Crossgates remains under investigation.

Nigel Kerr, Fife Council’s head of protective services, welcomed the news.

But he added: “Avian flu has not gone away. In Fife restrictions are still in place at premises in Crossgates and we will continue to work closely with APHA, Fife Coast and Countryside Trust, and Fife NHS.

“When an outbreak of avian flu has been confirmed, there are strict national guidelines we have to follow when dealing with ill or dead birds. Disease control zones and restrictions are in place in Crossgates and we’re following all the national guidance and supporting APHA while this outbreak is dealt with. Road signs have been put up to show where restrictions are in place and these will remain until restrictions are lifted.

“The team from APHA has contacted bird keepers within the disease control zone providing advice.”

Public guidance includes not picking up or touching dead or sick wild birds, keeping pets/dogs away from any dead or sick birds, not feeding wild waterfowl and not touching wild bird feathers or surfaces contaminated with wild bird droppings.

