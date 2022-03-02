Award recognises Fife Council’s support for armed forces community

The local authority’s participation in the Defence Employer Recognition Scheme (DERS) has been revalidated with a special silver award.

The scheme recognises organisations who support the Armed Forces Covenant, a commitment to support those who are serving, or have served, and their families, pledging that they are treated fairly and that they will not be disadvantaged in accessing public services due to their military service.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Councillor Rod Cavanagh (Front left), accepts the award from Roy McLellan (DERS) with Fife Council's Gaynor Graham and Keith Winter.

Silver award winners must meet certain criteria, including employing members of the armed forces community, making their workforce aware of their positive policies, supporting the mobilisations of reservists, and providing at least five days’ more leave for training.

Councillor Rod Cavanagh, Fife’s armed forces and veterans community champion, said: “I’m very proud that Fife Council has received the DERS Silver Award and the revalidation of it recognises the support to veterans within the workforce and to the wider armed forces community in Fife.

“We work closely with partner bodies, stakeholders and our armed forces community to ensure the right supports are in place when they are needed.

“Fife is a proud supporter of the Armed Forces with active bases at Leuchars Army Station and RN Rosyth and several reservists and cadet units across the Kingdom.

“Our commitment to the agreement builds on existing good relations between the armed forces and Fife Council.”

Councillor Cavanagh accepted the award from Roy McLellan (DERS) with Fife Council's Gaynor Graham and Keith Winter also in attendance.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.