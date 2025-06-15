Award-winning Kirkcaldy hair salon unveils new plans for its premises

A long established hair salon in Kirkcaldy is looking to open its doors to offer a new business opportunity by making changes its premises.

Dom Panetta has submitted a planning application to Fife Council to split his Migele Experience premises in Whytehouse Avenue into two units, offering the second one out for rent.

He is seeking full planning permission for the internal subdivision of the building which sits within Kirkcaldy’s conservation area.

A supporting statement, submitted as part of the application, said: “This aims to create two separate commercial units from the existing single unit, enabling the client to rent out the additional space independently and support local business opportunities. The first floor of the building will remain unaffected by the proposal.

Migele Experience salon at Whytehouse Avenue (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

“This modest and carefully considered proposal will allow for greater flexibility in the use of the property, support local economic activity, and maintain the character of the conservation area. The works are minor in scale and designed to have minimal visual or physical impact on the historic environment.”

The plans include creating two separate units, creating a new entrance door to provide independent access to the newly formed commercial unit, and installation of new windows/glass adjacent to the new entrance.

Dom has been part of the town centre since 1986, operating out of Tolbooth Street for many years before moving to Whytehouse Avenue.

Last year, Migele Experience was awarded the highest rating of salon experience and superior service in the Salonspy 2024 National Awards - which commend exceptional service in the salon industry based on verified client reviews.

Councillors will consider the application in due course.