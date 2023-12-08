Awareness sessions for Fife Council housing staff in new domestic & sexual abuse policy
It has been developed with input from Fife Women's Aid, and the Fife Violence Against Women Partnership, and takes into account the experiences of domestic abuse survivors so that the department can better support tenants experiencing domestic abuse and sexual violence.
Training was launched recently with 79 housing employees taking part in awareness sessions. The policy takes a proactive approach to preventing and eradicating all forms of domestic and sexual abuse. Victim-survivors will be able to access an improved range of support and housing options with a focus on removing the perpetrator from the home.
Councillor Judy Hamilton, spokesperson for housing said: "It is vital that we get it right for every person accessing housing advice. We know that violent and abusive behaviour is often carried out behind closed doors, and mostly aimed at women and girls. By adopting a gender-based approach for our procedures, it means that we can not only better support women and girls, but also improve the services for men, because the policy will be applied to meet the individual's need.
"As well as improving our own services, this policy also acknowledges challenging areas in relation to work with perpetrators.
"It is right that we demand more of all social landlords when it comes to domestic abuse so that everyone has access to a safe place to live. I'm pleased that Fife Council's strong commitment has been reaffirmed during the White Ribbon campaign that raises awareness about gender inequality and violence against women."