Developers have asked Fife Council to add 11 more homes onto the 6.2 hectare site. AEL Developments previously secured approval from the local authority for of 86 homes on land between the A955, Randolph Street to the east and Victoria Avenue to the south.

According to planning papers lodged this week, construction is currently ongoing. However, the council has now received a request to allow a site reconfiguration which would allow the development of 11 additional homes.

A planning application was registered earlier this summer from Easy Living Developments to substitute the house type on 19 of the pre-approved plots in order to build the additional houses. The council will consider the new application in due course.

A stock image of a housing development (Pic: Pixabay)