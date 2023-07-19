News you can trust since 1871
Bid to add more homes to new housing development in Fife village

An major housing development under construction in East Wemyss could get bigger.
By Danyel VanReenen, Local Democracy Reporting Service
Published 19th Jul 2023, 12:25 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Jul 2023, 12:26 BST

Developers have asked Fife Council to add 11 more homes onto the 6.2 hectare site. AEL Developments previously secured approval from the local authority for of 86 homes on land between the A955, Randolph Street to the east and Victoria Avenue to the south.

According to planning papers lodged this week, construction is currently ongoing. However, the council has now received a request to allow a site reconfiguration which would allow the development of 11 additional homes.

A planning application was registered earlier this summer from Easy Living Developments to substitute the house type on 19 of the pre-approved plots in order to build the additional houses. The council will consider the new application in due course.

A stock image of a housing development (Pic: Pixabay)A stock image of a housing development (Pic: Pixabay)
According to the 2011 census, the village – one of many traditional mining communities across the Kingdom – has a population of 1928

