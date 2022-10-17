Fife Council has lodged a planning application to install new bollards at the start of the zone, next to Montague’s pub - formerly Burton’s menswear.

It wants to install two fixed bollards and one automatic rising bollard to restrict access to the High Street between specific times of the day.

Details submitted with the application show the bollard would still allow access to emergency services when required.

The bollards would be installed next to the former Burton Street on High Street, Kirkcaldy

It would also grant access to delivery vehicles using a key fob system.

The number of vehicles on the pedestrian zone has long been a source of concern and debate as the town tries to find new solutions to its parking problems.

Access is given to Blue Badge holders at set times, and there is clear signage at the entrance.

