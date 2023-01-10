They have been submitted to Fife Council by Claire Brooksbank for a change of use to Unit 10 G3 Business Park, Eastfield Industrial Estate, Newark Road, in Glenrothes

The business forms part of seven commercial units with off-street parking for up to 17 vehicles. Current and former businesses in the area include a flooring showroom, gymnasium / fitness studio and offices.A supporting statement submitted as part of the application said: “The proposal seeks full planning permission for a change of use from coffee shop to tattoo studio.

“The proposals do not involve any physical alterations to the external appearance of the existing unit or building.”

Councillors will consider the change of use to a tattoo studio