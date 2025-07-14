Bid to convert Fife church hall to a three-bedroom home

A church hall in a Fife town could be turned into residential accommodation if councillors approve new plans.

A change of use is being sought for the building at St Kenneth’s Parish Church on Balcurvie Road, Windygates. The application has been submitted to Fife Council by Wendy Mallin.

She is seeking permission to convert the hall into a three-bedroom house, add solar panels, and create a driveway.

The hall sits next to the church which she also owns. The plans submitted are for the hall.

The church hall which could become a house (Pic: Submitted)

Planning documents submitted to the local authority state that the site has had category C listed building status since 1996. The hall, has less interest within the listing description, although it was the original church - possibly erected in 1897 and the church latterly in 1927.

Councillors will consider the application in due course.